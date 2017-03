Law Enforcement in Escambia County need your help looking for 21-year-old Tyreka Diane Waring.

Waring is wanted for questing in the homicide case of 46-year-old Ashlen Harrison, Harrison was killed on Sunday, March 26th.

Deputies are also still looking for Claude Whiting in connection with the homicide.

If you have any information on thier whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.