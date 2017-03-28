Traveling Military Museum in Mobile This Weekend

A one-of-a-kind traveling museum dedicated to military history will make a stop in Mobile this weekend. The Military Collectibles Museum collected by Lamar Scott of Georgia will be on display during the Marine Corps League Divisional Conference at the Mobile Marriott.

Scott began putting the museum together about ten years ago. He was interested in taking it to schools to give young people a better understanding of the military and military service.

There are hundreds of artifacts from weapons to everyday items used by servicemen and women. But the focal point is a display of military uniforms. 50 manikins are decked out with authentic military uniforms dating from present day back to World War One and even the Spanish-American War.

The museum will open at noon Thursday, and 8:30 am Friday and Saturday. It is set to close at noon on Saturday.

The museum will run in conjunction with the Marine Corps League conference. About 300 members and guests are arriving in Mobile from 7 southeastern states for the conference.

The museum is open to the public. The Marriott is located on Airport Boulevard.