Second Arrest Made in 2015 Murder of Kelei Morris

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Authorities arrested a second person Tuesday for the murder of Kelei Morris back in 2015 in Mobile.

26-year-old Adam Tyler Miller was put into police custody in Aurora, Colorado and served with a grand jury indictment for murder. He will now be extradited back to Mobile where he will face charges.

Miller’s arrest comes one week after 33-year-old Steven Mason was arrested and charged with the same murder.

Morris was shot in the head inside her apartment on Feb. 2, 2015, at Arlington Park Apartments on Grelot Road in West Mobile. She died three later at USA Medical Center after receiving treatment.

No picture of Miller has been provided at this point.

