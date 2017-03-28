Remembering Orange Beach Police Sgt. Travis Coleman

ORANGE BEACH, AL- The city of Orange Beach is remembering Police Sgt. Travis Coleman.

Coleman had a medical emergency and died Monday afternoon after battling a week-long sickness. Sgt. Coleman was with the Orange Beach Police Dept. for 13 years.

“Ran one of our youngest patrol divisions in the city and had just done a great job, was an all-around great guy, a great leader,” says Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes. “And a sad day for everybody as we mourn his passing.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced as of Tuesday evening.

Travis Coleman leaves behind a wife and two sons. Coleman was 41-years old.