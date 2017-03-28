Raines Mystery May Have Ended in Baldwin County Woods

A remote area between Stockton and Spanish Fort. A place where police believe Clarke Raines buried his mother.

The two-month mystery may have ended in a wooded area off Highway 225 under the floodlights of crime scene investigators from the Mobile Police Department.

Now that the crime scene tape is gone, a closer look at that wooded area where police believe Raines dug a shallow grave and left his mother’s body.

The shallow grave where the remains were found is small. It’s about four feet long and no more than two feet deep. Another striking feature is just how close the grave is to a main highway. Fifty yards away traffic is in plain sight on Highway 225.

“Everybody has suspected her son Clarke of murdering her,” says cousin Sherry Lee. “Kay was a very brilliant person and that’s the only thing when they would say oh, she probably went off somewhere and I said no, Kay is a responsible person. She is not going to disappear.”

Sources close to the investigation say Clarke Raines was tracked through GPS which led police to a gravesite.

Police believe this is the body of Kay Raines based on clothing found in that grave. They are still waiting for a positive identification from the Department of Forensic Sciences.