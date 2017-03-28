Police: “It happens,” Startling Place AL Man Illegally Concealed Gun

A midnight prowler call led to a number of charges against 23-year-old Jesse O’Neal Roberts of Elkmont.

Deputy Chad Harbin with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Esten Lane, where the caller had found Roberts around his garage and detained him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Hardin placed him under arrest for Public Intoxication. Deputies also located a truck in a nearby ditch with Robert’s wallet inside.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, this is what happened next:

After arriving at the jail, corrections officers observed Roberts appeared to be walking strangely. At one point while being searched, Roberts stumbled and a pistol fell from his body cavity. “I immediately considered that he defecated on himself before noticing a familiar shape in the form of a pistol in his boxers,” stated the corrections officer in his report.

Dispatchers checked the serial number and discovered that the firearm was stolen out of Florence, Alabama.

The weapon, a Jimenez .380, was not loaded.

Sheriff Mike Blakely stated, ” ‘it happens.”