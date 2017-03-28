Man Accused of Killing Own Mother Has Long Rap Sheet

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

While Clarke Raines sit behind bars, accused of murdering his mother, we’re learning more about his criminal and sometimes violent past. From the moment Kay Raines went missing two months ago today, people close to her were convinced her son had something to do with it.

“Those that knew that the relationship was pretty volatile and we’re not surprised,” said a friend of Kay Raines Libby Fillingim. I spoke to her via FaceTime in Walton County, Florida. Friends of Kay describe Clarke Raines as a young man who could switch from being a petulant child to mean and violent at any moment. Some just stayed away while Clarke was around.

“Because you never knew how she was going to behave, you just didn’t know what was going to set him off,” said Fillingim. Friends worried Kay’s unconditional love for her son blinded her to the problem Clarke Raines was becoming.

Before Monday night–he had an arrest record stretching back more than a decade with arrests in Walton County Florida and Okaloosa County for crimes like burglary, domestic violence and trying to fraudulently obtain a controlled substance. His latest arrest we know about was in 2014 in Mobile County when a neighbor tells us she came home one day to find out Clarke Raines smashed all the windows in her home.

“He was just having some issues with his medicines and I think he was upset,” said neighbor Donna Smith. She said she pressed charges at the time and said she believed Clarke Raines was off his medications at the time.