Lovelocks Draw Attention in Local Restaurant

There are lots of cool sights at Orange Beach. But there is one with growing popularity that you may easily miss. A lovelock wall at The Gulf restaurant.

“You have a couple come in,” said Steven Ivans, Hangout Hospitality President. “They see it and they come back. They find a neat lock and they come and put it up with an inscription. I think it’s just a fun, kind of quirky thing that we do.”

So it’s really quite simple…you just throw on the lock and then you’re tied together forever.

“A lot of people do come back to visit their locks,” said Ivans. “Most of our guests drive anywhere from eight hours away, to more locals. They come back frequently to visit their locks to say hello to it, make sure it’s still there, and make sure were keeping it safe.”

The lovelock wall at the Gulf has been growing since 2012 and shows no signs of slowing down. My only question is, what do you do with the key?

The bridge in Paris, France that inspired many places to do love locks has had the fencing removed in 2015. The weight of the locks threatened to collapse the bridge.