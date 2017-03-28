Governor Robert Bentley avoids questions in Mobile as possible impeachment hearings near

Related Coverage Gov. Bentley impeachment investigation hearings tentatively set for early April

Gov. Robert Bentley toured Airbus Tuesday morning, the same morning news broke of a proposed impeachment proceedings schedule.

He met with Airbus employees with the goal of gaining a progress report on operations at the plane manufacturer.

While he was there he visibly walked with a limp and traveled on a golf cart citing a sore leg. However, when asked about his health, he declined to answer.

Cassie: “How are you feeling, how’s your health?”

Bentley: “Does anyone else have a question?”

He also declined to answer questions about the cloud of impeachment hanging over his head, a year after scandal broke alleging that Bentley used state resources to cover up an improper relationship with his former top aid.

We told him that news 5 viewers want answers.

Cassie: “They want to know, they’ve been asking us on our social media, how the cloud of impeachment is hanging over you and how you’re dealing with it.”

Bentley: “I’m not going to address that,” he said.

We gave him another opportunity as he left the facility.

Cassie: “Do the Alabama people who voted for you deserve to have answers to questions we’re asking you?”

Cassie: “Whether it’s the impeachment or your health, you don’t want to answer those questions at all?”

Both inquiries were met with silence.

While he was at Airbus he thanked the company as well as the employees for all of hard work and lauded job growth.

By 2018, the Alabama manufacturing facility is expected to produce 40 to 50 A320 family aircraft per year, supporting around 1,000 jobs. Airbus has delivered 23 aircraft thus far, which includes the following: 15 American Airlines, 4 Delta Air Lines, 3 Spirit Airlines, and 1 JetBlue Airways.

It was also noted that the Airbus workforce is comprised of 15 percent women and 30 percent veterans, applauded by Bentley.