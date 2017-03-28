“Don’t shoot!” Family Turns Table on Armed Intruder

Chris Best Published:
Robert Ryan Delgadillo Courtesy: ECSO

Escambia County, Alabama Sheriff’s deputies say a family woke up to the sound of breaking glass and quickly realized their home was being invaded. But they didn’t take it lying down. They took action and took down the stranger breaking in.

It happened on Saturday at 2 o’clock in the morning on Phil Road. According to a press release, “the homeowner stated that he and his wife and children were asleep inside the residence and were awakened by the sound of breaking glass. They then realized someone had made unlawful entrance into their residence.”  The homeowner told deputies he had the burglar at gunpoint still inside the house. Deputies say the suspect, 37-year-old Ryan Delgadillo, was face down on the floor. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

The victim told police how it happened. According to the press release, “the homeowner retrieved his handgun and went into the living room. As he cocked the handgun, a white male, came up from behind the couch asking the homeowner not to shoot. The homeowner then ordered the suspect to lie face-down on the floor. While he did this, the homeowner’s wife called 911.”

Deputies say they found an open, folding knife that did not belong to the homeowner.  Delgadillo is in the Escambia County Detention with a $50,000 bond. He also has a Violation of Probation on other, older charges.

