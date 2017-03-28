Deputies Seize $700,000 Worth of ‘Purple Drink’ in Conecuh County

What started as a routine safety checkpoint turned into a massive drug bust for deputies in Conecuh County, Alabama.

According to a post on the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook, a total of 822 bottles of “purple rain, purple drink or even purple stuff” were seized in the stop on Interstate 65 near the Castleberry/Lenox exit.

The bottles of cough syrup have a street value of $700,000, according to the Sheriff.

This is the biggest bust in the history of the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office. They also found a crack pipe in the vehicle during the search.

No word on the number of arrests made during the traffic stop.

‘Purple drink’ is a mixture of a prescription cold medication with a soda drink like Sprite or Mountain Dew, plus ice and Jolly Rancher candies often added for color and taste, according to a drug abuse clinic.