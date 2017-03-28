Deputies Search for Hearing Impaired, Endangered Teen

Chris Best Published: Updated:

Escambia County, Florida deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen who has no hearing and is considered endangered.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page

MISSING ENDANGERED RUNAWAY: Hanna Violet Redmon, DOB: 6/11/02
Hanna Violet Redmon is 14 years-old and was last seen on March 26th wearing silver sandals, blue and white leggings, gray jacket, and red shirt. Hanna also wears glasses and is hearing impaired. If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s