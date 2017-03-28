Deputies Search for Hearing Impaired, Endangered Teen

Escambia County, Florida deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen who has no hearing and is considered endangered.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page

MISSING ENDANGERED RUNAWAY: Hanna Violet Redmon, DOB: 6/11/02

Hanna Violet Redmon is 14 years-old and was last seen on March 26th wearing silver sandals, blue and white leggings, gray jacket, and red shirt. Hanna also wears glasses and is hearing impaired. If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.