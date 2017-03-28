Continental Motors Announces Plan for New Factory in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A big announcement in Mobile Monday from Continental Motors when they announced plans to build a new factory and corporate offices in the Port City.

Continental Motors currently has 11 separate buildings in their footprint in Mobile, but now plan to build a new, state of the art manufacturing facility at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.

The new facility will be nearly 225,000 square feet and will be outfitted with $40 million in new equipment and will include a special area designated for evaluation of new production techniques and processes, including additive manufacturing and automation.

Continental Motors expect to move into the new facility by 2019.

The announcement in Mobile is part of a 3-year global investment plan “to take its manufacturing, customer service and engineering infrastructure to the next level”.

The new facility will not result in new jobs for the Port City, but the company says it does secure the jobs currently on the payroll.