AL Lawmakers to Consider Bill That Requires Porn Filters on All Internet Devices

When state lawmakers return to Montgomery, they’ll consider Jefferson County Representative Jack Williams’ “porn blocker” bill.

HB 428 would make it a crime to sell any internet device that doesn’t have a filter blocking obscene websites installed on it. In order to remove the filters, the bill states that retailers would have charge $20 and forward the money along with a written request to the state government.

The websites that would be restricted range from porn sites to human trafficking sites.

According to the bill, violating this law would be classified as a  misdemeanor, but if a phone without restrictions is sold to a minor, whether privately or by a retailer, the crime would be upgraded to a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years behind bars for the seller.

Constitutional Attorney Matthew Green sees the bill as a violation of free speech. He said he has multiple concerns about the language in the document including a phrase that doesn’t require criminal intent or “mens rea”  in order for someone to be charged.

 

 

