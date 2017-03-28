5 Hospitalized after Car Slams into Tree

A bad car accident on Old Pascagoula Road in Theodore sent five people to the hospital, two suffer from life-threatening injuries.
It happened Tuesday around 4:40 p.m.The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the female driver of the Pontiac Gran Prix drove way above the speed limit, ran off the road and struck a tree.
The driver and a 5-year-old child have life-threatening injuries. The three other children in the car suffered minor injuries. All were transported to USA Hospital for treatment.
None on the children where wearing seatbelts.
The accident remains under investigation.

