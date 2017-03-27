Watch: Video Shows Bears Removed from Mobile Zoo in New Sanctuary

The animals that were allegedly mistreated and malnourished at the now-closed Mobile Zoo are in their new homes. Monday PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, released new video of bears taken from the zoo at their new home. According to a press release , “PETA alerted The Wild Animal Sanctuary (TWAS) in Colorado that the bears were in need of a new home, and TWAS worked for months to obtain them. On March 16, The Mobile Zoo’s operator was arrested for 28 charges of cruelty to animals, and on March 23, Mobile County Animal Control confiscated the bears and awarded custody to TWAS.

The news comes after Thursday’s arrest of the zoo’s former owner, John Marks Hightower, who is charged with 28 counts of animal cruelty. Inspections reportedly found several cages with dried feces, an accumulation of pests in the animal enclosures, unstable den conditions and possible blood stains that were never cleaned up.

PETA says in their release they pay for the lifetime care at TWAS. The group says the video shows their release “into a multi-acre, naturalistic habitat that includes climate-controlled dens and multiple pools in which they can cool off and bathe. Twenty-four-year-old Elsie was released alongside her 14-year-old offspring, Dusty and Bella, who quickly took off running to explore their new home.”

“Now that The Mobile Zoo has closed, these bears’ days of pacing endlessly and begging for peanuts are over,” says PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet. “PETA is delighted to have helped them move to a beautiful new home, where they’ll be treated as individuals, not roadside attractions.”