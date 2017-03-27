Warm Weather Keeps Large Crowds at the Beach Despite Rough Seas

Warm spring weather means it’s time to head to the beach. Spring break has kept area beaches busy. However, rough waves means not everyone is going in the water.

At the beach, it’s all about water, sand, and sun. In Gulf Shores, it’s clear to see that spring break is in full swing. Young families and college students can be found sharing some time in the sun. Visitors are planning to make the most of the warmer than average days ahead.

“Well, my uncle actually lives here,” said Makinnah Grisby, visiting from Indiana. “The weather’s always nice and beautiful. So we thought it’d be a good vacation spot.”

But the spot has been plagued with red flags today and though the past weekend. It’s kept some of the youngsters out of the water. It’s left some disappointed.

“The boys a little bit,” said Jeremy Mims, lives in Gulf Shores with extended family visiting this week. “But they, they pretty good. They like to play in the sand and all. My little girl, she don’t like to get out in the water much so the sand’s just up her alley.”

All swimmers are encouraged to be more cautious. Regular beach goers say the lifeguards are busy due to the large waves. But for some, the rough seas just make for more fun.

“It’s really wavy but I think it just makes it more fun,” said Grisby. “So it hasn’t kept me out of the water or anything like that.”

The good news is, for spring breakers, while the weather could throw in a thunderstorm or two during the week, those red flags behind are expected to change in the next couple of days.

Keep in mind that each beach town has their own rules accompanying flags. Red flags in Pensacola beach mean that no one is allowed in the water while red flags in Gulf Shores means swimmers are allowed in the water. It’s important to pay attention to those flags and follow any directions from nearby lifeguards.