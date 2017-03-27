UPDATE: Charges Dropped on an Employee Accused of Abusing a 12-Year-Old Child with Autism

The Florida State Attorney’s Office tells News 5, child cruelty charges have been dropped against 20 year old Jarrett Clifton.

Clifton was facing charges of physical and mental abuse against a child with autism.

The incident happening at the Gull Point Recreation Center in Pensacola, where Clifton was employed as a camp counselor.

The alleged incident was also caught on camera.

According to the State Attorney’s office there was not enough sufficient evidence to continue with charges against Clifton in the case.

Two others were arrested in the incident, 53 year-old Rose James and 19 year-old Kemon Johnson.

We are working to find out more details from Assistant State Attorney Ann Patterson on the case.