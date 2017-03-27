Sobbing Suspect Explains Why He Left Crash That Killed 3 Kids

Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.

The 23-year-old is charged with four felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death. Investigators said he was behind the wheel when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a sign in Lucedale.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified those killed as 16-year-old Spencer Havard, 7-year-old Sierra Jean Dixon, and 9-year-old Terra Dixon.

Dickerson was remorseful in the courtroom and told the judge he understands his charges for three deaths and one dismemberment.

Investigators said the wreck happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday when Dickerson lost control of his car and crashed into a sign on Hwy. 198. Dickerson reportedly ran away from the scene and hid in some nearby woods. He was found around noon Sunday.

MHP said there were six passengers in the vehicle, and not one was wearing a seat belt.

A 39-year-old female passenger was taken to USA Medical Center in critical condition. A 21-year-old male passenger and a 7-year-old female passenger were treated and released from George County Regional Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At some point on Saturday, authorities say Lucedale police attempted to pull the vehicle over inside city limits, but they did not pursue the car outside of city limits, which is where the crash happened.