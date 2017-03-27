Sanctuary Cities Now Illegal in Mississippi

In this photo taken June 23, 2015, the Mississippi state flag is unfurled against the front of the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Gov. Phil Bryant has signed a law banning sanctuary cities and other policies that might help people who have entered the country illegally.

In signing the law Monday, the Republican governor said he’s also looking for other ways the state can cooperate with federal agencies to arrest people without legal status.

The bill says cities, state agencies and public colleges cannot prevent employees from asking someone’s immigration status. Public agencies also cannot help people entering the country without permission, such as by issuing an ID card.

The bill would override Mississippi’s only sanctuary policy – a 2010 Jackson ordinance that prevents police officers from asking about immigration status.

Critics say the bill isn’t necessary, has no penalties for anyone breaking the law and reflects prejudice against immigrants.

