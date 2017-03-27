BREAKING: Possible Drowning in North Baldwin County

UPDATE (6:45 a.m.) – Authorities have identified the missing boater as 30-year-old Ryan Rook.

Daphne Search and Rescue Chaplain Tony Dickey tells News Five that Rook was fishing with his girlfriend when he fell overboard. They believe the wake from another boat threw Rook from his boat.

Rook fell overboard about one mile north of Cliff’s Landing, which is near an area that has smaller campsites.

Authorities are hoping Rook may have swam to land.

Crews will continue to look for Rook on land and water. Authorities are asking all boaters to be on the lookout Monday morning.

Authorities are searching the Tensaw River Monday morning after a man fell out of a boat.

Investigators and rescue crews are searching the water in north Baldwin County near Cliff’s Landing off Alabama 225.

Authorities tell News Five that a group was fishing late Sunday night and a man fell into the water on their way back to Cliff’s Landing. Investigators believe the wake of another boat threw the man from the boat.

Several agencies are assisting in the search including Daphne Search and Rescue, the Alabama Marine Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department.

News Five has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Possible Drowning at Cliff’s Landing View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Investigators on the scene of a possible drowning Monday morning at Cliff's Landing.