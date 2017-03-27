Personal Info for More Than 600,000 AL Job Seekers At Risk in Breach

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The personal information of more than 600,000 job seekers in Alabama is at risk. Now the Alabama Department of Labor is warning anyone who’s signed up with the state’s online job listing database to watch their credit reports. The Alabama Department of Labor sent this warning to users that a data breach occurred at the website provider in Kansas exposing names, dates of birth and social security numbers.

“There’s no need to panic but there’s a need to be concerned, we’re concerned as well,” said Alabama Department of Labor Communications Director Tara Hutchinson. I spoke with her via FaceTme today.

“We have had zero reports of anything happening with this information of anyone trying to do anything illegal with this information but we do recommend you remain vigilant,” said Hutchinson. The hack affects anyone who added their personal information to the database from 2013 to March 14th of this year. The hack was discovered by the database provider, America’s Job Link Alliance, two weeks ago and this warning was sent to Alabama users Friday. The company is promising a year of free credit monitoring service, and information on that should land in inboxes this week. If you are affected by this look for more information here.

America’s Job Link Alliance provides the same sort of job database in ten states around the country. We’ve reached out to AJLA to find out how many users nationwide were affected but have not heard back from the company. Tech bloggers are calling this a major data breach.