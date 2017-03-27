Online Registration Opens for MCPSS 2017-2018 School Year

Mobile County Public Schools urges parents to take advantage of Online Registration to make the registration process more efficient. Online Registration opens on Monday, March 27, and all students who are planning to attend an MCPSS school must register online before June 1, 2017.

The registration portal can be accessed by taking these easy steps:

  1. Go to www.mcpss.com.
  2. Under “Register,” choose one of the following: “Returning Students” (for a student who has attended an MCPSS school), or “New Students” (for a student who has never been enrolled in MCPSS).
  3. Follow the directions provided, and complete all information online.
  4. Keep in contact with your child’s school for additional information.

Returning MCPSS students will receive their username and password from the school they are currently attending, while parents of new students will need to create a username and password. Parents and legal guardians will need to know their child’s information, such as birth date and social security number, in order to register their child. Those who do not have access to computers may call their child’s school for assistance.

Parents can also find information about school zones on the website. If a student is new or is attending a different school that he or she attended last year, parents will need to go to the school after registering and provide two proofs of residency and a photo ID.

