News 5 Investigates: Violent Encounter Between Suspect/MPD on Camera

RAW VIDEO WARNING: FOUL LANGUAGE

Video taken in downtown Mobile on Saturday night shows a police officer trying to subdue a man named Ontario Stewart. Since being posted, thousands have commented and shared the video, each weighing on whether or not the actions of these police officers was warranted.

However, what the video does not show is the lead up to the contact between Mobile Police and Ontario Stewart. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says Stewart was definitely on their radar Saturday night, “he’s a homeless individual who frequents the downtown area and at the time the officer came in contact with him he had two active warrants for robbery first degree.”

News 5 spoke with employees from the Family Dollar as well as Greer’s Grocery store who both said that Stewart had stolen from their respective stores. In both instances, Stewart threatened the lives of employees at the store.

This isn’t Stewarts’ first run in with law enforcement. In fact, Ontario Stewart has a long arrest history going back 20-years.

In the video, the situation between Stewart and police quickly escalates. “You saw where the individual indicates that he has been tased by the officer but you also witnessed the individual pull the leads from the Taser from himself which causes some alarm because that is an aggressive, aggressive move,” says Chief Battiste

At the end of the video, Stewart is eventually taken down and arrested by several officers.

In any case where the use of force is invoked a review is conducted by the police department and this case is no different. A complete review of the incident by the Mobile Police department is underway.