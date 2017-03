The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s office is on the hunt for an accused killer. They posted a wanted poster to their Twitter page Monday morning for Claude Lee Whiting. Deputies want the 38-year-old in connection with a murder Sunday night. Ashlen Harrison was shot several times on the 800 block of Citrus Street.

Call the ECSO 436-9620 or 433-STOP if you have any info on Whiting’s whereabouts.