The Mobile County Sherrif’s Office have arrested 21 year old Matthew James Turner in connection to a Sunday shooting of his 19 year old girlfriend, Ebony George.

George is currently hospitalized, in critical condition.

The shooting occurred in Lott Road area in Semmes where Turner shot Geoge after a verbal argument.

Turner was booked into Metro Jail on an outstanding Probation Revocation warrant with no bond.

Additional charges are expected.