Dryer Thief Caught on Camera

A military family needs help finding a thief who made off with their dryer. The bad news for the thief is that the crime was caught on camera! The Bechtol family just moved back to Mobile after eight years in the Navy. They were moving into their father’s home and had some of their belongings outside. A man who gave them the name, “Trey,” stopped and asked if he could have the washer and dryer. They told him no, but that didn’t stop him. “Trey” came back in the same Silver Jeep, looked around, and then stole the dryer. Fortunately, the crime was caught on camera by the home’s security system. Aaron Bechtol says, “Coming home from being gone for 8 years, I hoped to be safe in the neighborhood I grew up in. So, I decided to call my local news station.”

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, please contact Mobile Police.