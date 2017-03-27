DA: Enough Evidence to Arrest Former MCSO Deputy

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office will file charges against Chris Parsons, a former Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly caught buying drugs on March 7. DA Ashley Rich said they reviewed the investigation submitted by the sheriff’s department and found there was sufficient evidence to charge Parsons.

Rich currently awaits detectives from the Saraland Police Department and Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office to come sign the warrants in order to arrest Parsons. If the warrants are not signed, the case will go straight to a grand jury.

Rich said Sheriff Sam Cochran recommended the case go to the grand jury, but she wants it to go through the court like any other similar case.

Parsons faces possession of marijuana (first degree), unlawful possession of a prescribed substance (misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance (felony).