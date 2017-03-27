Coast Guard Responds to Overturned Vessel in Gulf of Mexico

According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, a vessel overturned in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon.

Units from the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile responded to the vessel which overturned about 300 miles south of Pensacola, Florida.

The initial call was reported at 5 p.m. of an overturned 16-foot long white vessel.

The Coast Guard deployed a HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from the base in Mobile to search for possible people in the water. The vessel American Endurance is assisting in the search.

