BREAKING: Human Remains Found In Baldwin County

Debbie Williams, WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

Investigators from Mobile and Baldwin Counties are working together on an ongoing investigation.

Human remains were found about 50 yards off Highway 225, just south of I-65 in Baldwin County today. Mobile investigators have been on the scene since around lunchtime today. Crews from Baldwin County were called in a few hours later.

 

The human remains have been taken to the Department of Forensics for testing and identification.

 

News 5 crews saw investigators sifting through dirt and making molds of tracks in the dirt.

Law enforcement confirms this is an ongoing investigation, but no other information has been released.

 

 

