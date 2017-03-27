BREAKING: Human Remains Found In Baldwin County

Investigators from Mobile and Baldwin Counties are working together on an ongoing investigation.

Human remains were found about 50 yards off Highway 225, just south of I-65 in Baldwin County today. Mobile investigators have been on the scene since around lunchtime today. Crews from Baldwin County were called in a few hours later.

The human remains have been taken to the Department of Forensics for testing and identification.

News 5 crews saw investigators sifting through dirt and making molds of tracks in the dirt.

Law enforcement confirms this is an ongoing investigation, but no other information has been released.