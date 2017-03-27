BREAKING: Deputy Shot in Mississippi

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

A Lowndes County deputy was shot during a high speed chase through at least 3 counties, according to CBS affiliate WCBI.

WCBI reports that scanner radio traffic indicates the deputy has been shot in the leg. He has been transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle. The station also reports a suspect is injured.

The high speed pursuit began near Mathiston, Mississippi on Highway 82 East.  There are reports that the driver of a white Hyundai SUV drove around two roadblocks, at times at speeds in excess of  140 miles per hour.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Webster Sheriff’s Department, the Mathiston Police Department, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s deputies and Lowndes County are among the officers that were in pursuit of the suspect.

