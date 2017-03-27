Assistant State Attorney Says Not Enough Evidence to Charge a Camp Counselor with Child Abuse

At the Gull Point Center city leaders weren’t able to tell us much about the child abuse case that’s still pending right now, but they were able to tell us one camp counselor and his charges have been dropped.

20 year old Jarrett Clifton is no longer facing child abuse charges after an incident involving him and two other employees was caught on camera.

That incident, a twenty minute video of employees allegedly physically abusing a 12 year old autistic child at the Gull Point Community Center in Pensacola.

According to police the video shows one employee slapping the child in the face and kicking him.

The arrest of the trio happening earlier this month.

According to the State Attorney’s Officer, there was not sufficient evidence against Clifton to continue the charges.

“His contact with the child was much more limited and that it was found to be any form of touching that was inappropriate under the circumstances,” says Ann Patterson, Assistant State Attorney.

For now, the other charges against the other two employees, 53 year old Rose James and 19 year old Kemon Johnson still stand.

The two were arraigned last Friday and will go to trial in the next six to eight weeks.