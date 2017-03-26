Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Domestic Violence

DeFuniak Springs, Fla— A Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy has been put on administrative leave following his arrest in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office contacted WCSO at approximately 1:30pm Sunday in reference to an arrest regarding a domestic violence incident in their jurisdiction involving Deputy Aaron Bigham.

We take these types of situations very seriously. We appreciate the professionalism of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in handling this case and hope to have it resolved quickly,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

Further action will be determined at the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations.