UPDATE: GS Student Released from USA Burn and Wound Unit

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler in a release today tells us that the high school student who had skin grafts at the University of South Alabama Burn and Wound Care Center was released this past Thursday for continuing care at home.

Also in the release Tyler states that the middle school student who is at Sacred Heart in Pensacola continues to recover from additional procedures there and that other students are being treated at home.

On Fat Tuesday, 12 band students from Gulf Shores Middle School and Gulf Shores High School were injured when they were struck by a vehicle behind them in the Mardi Gras parade.

About half have the student have returned to school and some have plans to return to school after spring break this coming week.