Theodore Woman Dies after Early Morning Crash

Bayou La Batre, AL (WKRG)

Alabama State Troopers say a woman from Theodore is dead following a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Sunday morning. According to a news release, 26-year-old Miranda Falana was killed when the 2011 Acura TSX she was driving left Deakle Road and overturned. She was thrown from the car, not wearing a seatbelt, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened five miles southeast of Bayou La Batre at 12:15 am. The investigation continues but the news release indicates they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.