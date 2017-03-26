Theodore Woman Dies after Early Morning Crash

By Published:

Bayou La Batre, AL (WKRG)

Alabama State Troopers say a woman from Theodore is dead following a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Sunday morning.  According to a news release, 26-year-old Miranda Falana was killed when the 2011 Acura TSX she was driving left Deakle Road and overturned.  She was thrown from the car, not wearing a seatbelt, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened five miles southeast of Bayou La Batre at 12:15 am.  The investigation continues but the news release indicates they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

 

