Suspect Caught After Hit and Run Crash Kills Three kids in George County

George County. MS, (Courtesy WLOX)-

The driver in a fatal accident has been located after leaving the scene of the crash that left three children dead.

According to the Mississippi State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Jesse Edward Dickerson has been charged with four felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the wreck happened Saturday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m., when Dickerson lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and crashed into a sign. Troopers say the car — a green 2003 Kia Optima — was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road.

After the wreck, officials say Dickerson left the vehicle, running into some nearby woods. Officers, as well as family members of the driver, worked together to locate him. Witnesses at the scene of the accident say Dickerson was injured, possibly with a broken leg, during the crash’s impact.

Officials confirmed Dickerson was found shortly after noon on Sunday.

At some point on Saturday, authorities say Lucedale Police attempted to pull the vehicle over inside city limits, but they did not pursue the car outside of city limits, which is where the crash happened.

There were a total of six passengers in the vehicle. None were wearing seat belts, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The three children killed in the crash were a 16-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old girl, all from Lucedale. Troopers said all three children died from injuries they sustained in the crash. The names of the victims have not been released yet.

A 39-year-old female passenger was taken to USA Medical Center in critical condition. A 21-year-old male passenger and a 7-year-old female passenger were treated and released from George County Regional Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.