It was a great night for the WKRG News 5 team in Birmingham, AL tonight at the Broadcasting from AL Broadcasters Association Ceremony.

Web and Tech Reporter JB Biunno took home not one, but two awards. One in Sports Reporting for his piece on the famous boxer Roy Jones. His second award on the night was for best reporter.

Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls won best Weather Anchor for the state of Alabama.

We are so proud of our staff, if you see them around say congrats or send them an email!