Azalea Trail Run Marks 40th Race

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Rain or the threat of severe weather didn’t hamper the hoopla around the annual Azalea Trail Run (ATR) this morning. Whether it’s the start of the big 10k or the start of the 5k, every year it’s something big for the Azalea Trail Run.

“You know you’ve got a lot of people focused on being in shape and fitness these days and I think it’s just a good way to spend a Saturday morning,” said runner Trey Galloway. 5,000 were signed up by the start of the race, for the 40th annual run through Mobile.

“You don’t have a lot of races that go on for 40 years so everybody in Mobile, running is the number one participatory sport in America, all you need are some shoes and some shorts hopefully,” said ATR Hoopla Director Richard Leonard. Few can brag they’ve been to every ATR. Mike Sealy is one. I asked him why he’s come back year after year.

“I don’t know, I didn’t have nothing else to do I guess, I just enjoy running,” said Sealy with a smile. The possibility of severe weather loomed over the race for the last couple of days but it wasn’t something race organizers were worried about.

“I’ve been doing the race 17 years in that time we’ve had one year where we’ve had to delay the race all of an hour,” said Starting Line Coordinator Andy Pitts.