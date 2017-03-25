Amber Alert Issued For Abducted West Alabama Child

An 11-month-old boy is believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins.

Perkins was last seen March 25 in the city of Gordo, Pickens County, in west Alabama.

Perkins was reportedly abducted by a white male and white female believed to be Blake Perkins and Tandra Goff. Blake Perkins is a 19-year-old male, Tandra Goff is an 18-year-old female, five feet, four inches tall and weighing 119 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

They may be traveling in a faded black Honda. If you have any information about this abducted child, contact the Gordo Police Department at 205-367-9804.

Advertisement