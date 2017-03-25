Accused Murderer From Jackson Co. Finally Captured

The suspect accused of murdering a 65-year-old man and putting his body in a freezer earlier this month has been arrested.

Thomas Elliot Stafford was arrested by authorities in Oregon. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says U.S. Marshals arrested 40-year-old Stafford around noon local time Saturday. He was found outside a residence in Portland and was arrested without incident.

Stafford will face a judge in Portland on Monday for an extradition hearing.

Stafford is charged in the murder of 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall. Kirkendall’s body was found Monday, March 20 in the freezer at a home he was renting in Latimer.

Police will have more details Monday.