Vandals Steal Kids Sporting Equipment at Local Park

Authorities are looking for teenagers who vandalized a local park, stealing all of the sports equipment. They broke into the sports storage shed at Stotts Park, off of Demotropolis Road. They stole softball, soccer, and basketballs, as well as at least ten bikes. Florida Beckwork, the President of the Stotts Park Youth Softball League, says the kids have nothing left to play with. She says she has helped turn the park around from the drug-infested area that it used to be. “I have been doing it for 2 years. We have tournaments at the end of the year. We don’t have anything to work with now.”

Beckworth is asking everyone to donate any sporting equipment they might have. You can drop off balls of any kind, at Stotts Park.