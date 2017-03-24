Summerdale Police Officers Save Two Lives

SUMMERDALE, AL- Two Summerdale police officers are credited with saving the lives of a woman and a toddler who had both stopped breathing in separate emergencies.

Corporal Vince Miller help revive a two-year old toddler who was unconscious earlier this week. Miller performed CPR and opened the little boy’s airway until paramedics arrived.

Earlier this month, Officer Daniel Boutwell revived and unconscious woman.

The officers don’t think they’re heroes.

Both officers will be awarded the prestigious, Police Life Saving Medal at a special ceremony next month.