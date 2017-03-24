Summerdale Police Officers Save Two Lives

By Published:
Hero Cops
Cpl. Vince Miller and Officer Daniel Boutwell of the Summerdale Police Dept.

SUMMERDALE, AL- Two Summerdale police officers are credited with saving the lives of a woman and a toddler who had both stopped breathing in separate emergencies.

Corporal Vince Miller help revive a two-year old toddler who was unconscious earlier this week. Miller performed CPR and opened the little boy’s airway until paramedics arrived.

Earlier this month, Officer Daniel Boutwell revived and unconscious woman.

The officers don’t think they’re heroes.

Both officers will be awarded the prestigious, Police Life Saving Medal at a special ceremony next month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s