Police: Don’t Be A Victim, Protect Your Valuables

Law enforcement officials want you to protect your things from thieves. According to the Crestview Police Department, there has been a rash of vehicle break-ins in the area. Investigators say most are crimes of opportunity because victims leave valuables in their parked cars and aren’t locking the doors. Some of the stolen property includes guns and in some cases, police say the keys are even being left inside the unlocked vehicle.

Crestview Police Chief Tony Taylor offered some tips this afternoon, to keep from becoming a victim: