Person of Interest Wanted for Navarre Shooting

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in a shooting Thursday in Navarre.

The shooting happened on Shoreview Court around 11:30 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to fully recover. His identity is unknown at this time.

Deputies had trouble finding a suspect after investigating the scene, but they did determine a person of interest in the case.

20-year-old Cody James Gomez is wanted for questioning in the shooting, but he also a felony warrant for his arrest in another crime.

If you have any information about Gomez, please call Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP. A reward is being offered to anyone with information.

The investigation by Major Crimes Detectives remains active and ongoing.