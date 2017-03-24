House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker Paul Ryan has abruptly pulled the Republicans’ troubled health care overhaul off the House floor.

The decision was a humiliating setback for President Donald Trump and congressional leaders.

The bill had appeared all but certain to be defeated Friday. The roll call was on track to occur in about an hour.

The measure has been a top GOP priority and was the party’s first major legislative effort since it took control of both the White House and Congress in January.

The legislation would repeal much of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law, including its requirement that people buy policies.

President Donald Trump says his health care reform fell short because it lacked support from Democrats.

Trump made his first comments about the failure of a signature legislative item Friday in the Oval Office a short time after a House vote on the bill was cancelled.

Trump told reporters “we were very close” and tried to blame Democrats, through Republicans control both the House and the Senate.

He also predicted the Affordable Care Act would soon implode, forcing Democrats to join the Republicans at the negotiating table.