Fourth University of Mobile President Inaugurated

Dr. Timothy Smith formally takes the helm of one of the top ranked Christian universities in the south after a ceremony on Friday.

Dr. Smith holds a PhD. in nursing (anesthesia) from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Graduate College; a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Nursing; a diploma in nurse anesthesia from the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine; a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Memphis State University, and a diploma in nursing from Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. He also holds a Ph.D. in in leadership and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies, both from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

His dissertation for the Ph.D. in leadership was “A Study of Factors that Predict the Success of Christ-Centered Higher Educational Institutions: A Mixed Method Study.” His Ph.D. in nursing dissertation was on “The Evaluation of Auditory Evoked Potentials and Psychological Priming Techniques as Indicators of Implicit Memory Formation During General Anesthesia” with an emphasis in anesthesia with foci in neuroanatomy and physiology. His thesis for the M.S.N. was on “Effect of Propofol and Desflurane on Recall During Anesthesia.”

Dr. Smith has held a variety of academic positions, from assistant professor to provost. At the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Nursing, from 1997-2004, he rose from assistant professor to associate professor and director of the nurse anesthesia program. At Union University from 2005-2014 he was associate professor, then professor and dean of the School of Nursing, where he oversaw a 79 percent expansion in enrollment and founded the Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice that included a nurse residency program for five hospitals.

He joined Anderson University in 2014 as vice president of strategic initiatives and special associate to the provost, becoming provost in 2015. Since 2014 he has served as adjunct professor in the Billy Graham School of Missions, Evangelism and Ministry at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He is the author of numerous scholarly articles as well as book reviews and research abstracts.

Dr. Smith has been licensed by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists as a nurse anesthetist (CRNA) since 1992. He is licensed by the South Carolina Board of Nursing as a registered nurse (RN) and an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) since 2014. Previously, he was licensed by the Tennessee Board of Nursing as an APRN and RN.

He worked as a cardiovascular intensive care registered nurse in Memphis, Tennessee, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Central and Methodist Hospitals Central. Later, he was a CRNA, RN and physician assistant with Medical Anesthesia Group and Cardiovascular Center, both in Memphis. He also served as a CRNA with Anesthesiologist Associates and also Anesthesia Consultants, both in Chattanooga.

Dr. Smith and his wife, Penney, a healthcare administrator consultant, have two adult children and a son-in-law: daughter Ashley Wainscott and her husband, Alex; and son Blake Smith.

About University of Mobile:

University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in over 40 areas of study. Founded in 1961, University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about University of Mobile, visit the website at http://www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAM