Body Found Inside Home in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The body of a homeless man was found inside a home on Clancy Street in Prichard.

A Prichard spokesperson tells News Five the body was found Friday morning.

Officials with Prichard Police are on the scene of the discovery and investigating the scene.

It is unknown how long the body was inside the home.

At this time, it does not appear that foul play was involved and the man died of natural causes.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when it becomes available.

