Alcohol Crackdown on Baldwin Beaches, So Far, So Good

Another week of Spring Break wrapping up with cloudy skies, red flags and the churning Gulf of Mexico. The kind of weather only diehards and dolphin enjoy. It’s also the kind of weather that gives police a break from an already busy few weeks.

“We came three years ago and it was crazy,” says Rachel Bonner from Tuscaloosa.

173 arrests in Gulf Shores, 348 in Orange Beach, mostly for underage drinking and 120 of those arrests in Orange Beach coming from two house parties.

Those numbers may spike. Another month of spring break remains. “As long as it’s a nice beach and we got a nice place to play, it doesn’t matter if they allow alcohol on the beach or not,” says Logan Cornelius. “It’s a beautiful beach. So, it’s not a big deal for me.”

The crackdown on drinking on the beach and drinking in general, for those under 21, seems to be working. “We’re happy that they stopped that and it’s more of a family environment now,” says Tracy Rouse from Lucedale, Mississippi.