Alabama jobless rate down to 6.2 percent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s unemployment rate is down slightly as more workers find jobs.

The state Department of Labor says Alabama’s jobless rate for February was 6.2 percent. That’s two-tenths of a percent lower than January’s rate.

The February jobless rate represents nearly 2.1 million people working in the state, which was a gain of more than 13,000 positions from the month before.

The national unemployment rate also ticked down in February to 4.7 percent, meaning Alabama’s rate remains well above the U.S. average.

Wilcox County has the state’s highest unemployment at 14.9 percent. Shelby County is lowest at 4.5 percent.

In Mobile County, it was good news after a slow January. The rate for February was down to 7.2 percent from 8.1 percent just a month ago. It was also good news in Baldwin County where the rate fell to 5.8 percent from 6.4 percent.

Among cities, Selma has Alabama’s worst unemployment at 10.8 percent, and Vestavia Hills is best at 4 percent. The unemployment rate in the city of Mobile fell to 7.3 percent in February.

“We are once again announcing that we have more people working in Alabama than have been over the last eight years,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington in a press release. “The labor force continues to grow, showing that jobseekers have confidence in our economy and are willing to enter the job market. Wage and salary employment is fewer than 20,000 jobs away from reaching the two million-mark milestone. We aren’t exactly where we need to be yet, but we are surely getting there.”