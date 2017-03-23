Today was Progressive Agriculture Safety Day in Baldwin County. It’s part of an annual event held in many cities around the Country.

Hundreds of 4th graders convened in Robertsdale for a series of safety sessions on topics like farm safety; animal safety; water safety; gun safety; and weather safety of course. We talked about tornadadoes and lightning, and dispelled many lighting myths. I had help in my presentation from Jonathan, Raylee, Taylor and Travell. They all get the “Alan Sealls of Approval.”