Safety Day in Baldwin County

By Published:
4th Graders Learn Safety Skills

Today was Progressive Agriculture Safety Day in Baldwin County. It’s part of an annual event held in many cities around the Country.

Hundreds of 4th graders convened in Robertsdale for a series of safety sessions on topics like farm safety; animal safety; water safety; gun safety; and weather safety of course. We talked about tornadadoes and lightning, and dispelled many lighting myths. I had help in my presentation from Jonathan, Raylee, Taylor and Travell. They all get the “Alan Sealls of Approval.”

